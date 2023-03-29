XRP Hits Fresh 5-Month High: Crypto Market Consolidates Despite Gains

• XRP rose to a five-month high on Tuesday, as prices climbed for a fourth straight session.

• Monero (XMR) was a notable token to fall, as prices moved to a five-day low.

• The global market cap is down 2.35% as of writing.

XRP Hits Fresh 5-Month High

Xrp rose to a fresh five-month high on Tuesday, as prices climbed for a fourth straight session. The token moved to its highest point since November, which comes despite a red wave sweeping over cryptocurrency markets. The global market cap is down 2.35% as of writing.

RSI Moving High

Looking at the chart, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) moved to a one-week high, with a current reading of 68.87. This is marginally below resistance at 69.00, and close to a recent seven-month high at 74.00. Earlier gains in XRP have already begun to ease, with bulls seemingly securing gains around this ceiling.

Monero (XMR)

During today’s red wave, monero (XMR) was a notable token to fall, as prices moved to a five-day low. Following a high of $163.98 to start the week, XMR/USD slipped to a bottom at $149.85 earlier in today’s session. The drop sees monero fall by as much as 7%, edging closer to a long-term support point at $146