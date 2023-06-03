Unlock Your Potential With This Easy 3-Step Plan!

• The article discusses the lack of education about the environment in schools and how this affects children’s habits.

Introduction

This article discusses the importance of environmental education in schools and how it can help children develop positive sustainability behaviours. It highlights the need for collaboration between schools, parents, and communities in order to provide a comprehensive approach to teaching sustainable practices.

Lack of Environmental Education

Currently, there is a lack of environmental education within school curriculums which is resulting in many young people not being exposed to key sustainability messages or developing positive habits around their use of resources. This is concerning as these habits may stay with them into adulthood and affect their ability to conserve resources on a larger scale.

Need for Environmental Education

It is therefore important that more emphasis is placed on environmental education within primary and secondary school curriculums so that young people understand the importance of conserving resources from an early age. This could be achieved through hands-on activities such as growing plants or composting food waste, as well as through classroom-based lessons about energy conservation or water usage.

Collaboration Between Schools, Parents & Communities

In addition to providing environmental education within school curriculums, it is important for teachers, parents and members of local communities to work together in order to create an integrated approach towards teaching sustainable practices. This could include hosting workshops or events where families can learn more about eco-friendly living or taking part in beach clean-ups with local organisations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, providing more environmental education within school curriculums would go some way towards helping children develop positive sustainability behaviours from an early age. Furthermore, collaboration between schools, parents and communities will help ensure that young people are exposed to holistic approaches towards sustainable living which they can carry with them into adulthood.