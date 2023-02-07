Shapella Upgrade Coming to Ethereum: Withdrawals to Follow on Zhejiang, Sepolia & Goerli Testnets

• Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023.

Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition

Ethereum core developers plan to activate the "Shapella" transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, he said Sepolia and Goerli testnets could follow two days later, allowing validators to withdraw their locked ETH funds.

Devs Prepare for ‘Shapella’ Upgrade

On Feb. 2, 2023, Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation announced that developers are preparing for a “Shapella” upgrade with Zhejiang as its first test network. This upgrade combines two planned enhancements: “Shanghai” and “Capella,” which will enable withdrawals on the execution layer and upgrade the Beacon chain consensus layer simultaneously. To get ready for this transition, Beiko encouraged validators to obtain 33 ether from a faucet available on this network.

Monitors Bug Before Testnet Activation

The Ethereum Foundation member also mentioned that they are monitoring for bugs before activating Shapella via Zhejiang’s testnet; this is done in order to identify any problems before applying it officially onto mainnet come March 2021. Currently 16.4 million ETH—worth $26 billion using exchange rates—are locked into Beacon chain contracts; once Shapella is launched these funds can be released by validators without issues or delays.

Lido Announces Withdrawals Feature

Recently Lido announced plans for a withdrawal feature prior to upcoming mainnet upgrades in March; Beiko reassured everyone that “withdrawals are coming” if all goes well with other testnets transitions leading up until then. He further noted that there would be another All Core Devs (ACD) meet-up soon where more details about Shapella would be discussed and clarified for those interested in learning more about it..

