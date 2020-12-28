Serum vs Uniswap, the duel of champions: which DEX is the most financially advantageous?

You’re starting to get used to it: a project has already been shaking up the cryptosphere a few weeks ago… Yes, this is Serum, the latest DEX, supported by the shock teams of the giant FTX! And if we talk about it so much, it is because this new kid has nothing to envy the older ones, quite the contrary. How does Serum compare to the historic Uniswap?

A different structure

As we indicated in our presentation article , Serum is an on-chain exchange. The orderbook structure is usually found on centralized marketplaces. Throughout history, this type of interface has proven to be excellent for connecting buyers and sellers and determining the price of an asset. That is why it is the norm today.

In order to make the implementation of a dynamic order book at low cost, Serum has been deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana is the nerve center of the project. Thanks to this technological base, Serum offers extremely low transaction fees, as well as a speed of execution of transactions less than a second !

Cryptomonnaies Adoption

Uniswap, limited by the Ethereum network, had no other choice than to use AMMs ( Automated Market Makers ). Indeed, hosting a dynamic order book on Ethereum is simply inconceivable in the current state of affairs.

Knowing that each price adjustment requires the solicitation of external data or that each limit order involves an (expensive) transaction, the ideal order book structure loses all its competitiveness on the ETH network.

Who says different structure, says different logic of costs. On Uniswap , you have to pay liquidity providers up to 0.3% of the amount traded + ETH network charges to call the Uniswap contract (ranging from $ 4 to $ 20+ lately)

Comparison

In order to make this comparison, we will part with an ETH token on both platforms in the same minute, then, try to understand which of the two offers us the most USDT in return.

the Serum order book at the time of the benchmark

Here is the order book of Serum DEX ( Bonfida ) at the time of the comparison, we see that the spread between buyers and sellers is extremely low thanks to the presence of very active market makers on the platform.

We can part with 1 ETH for 622,570 USDT. Of course, the platform must also take its commission. I consider that for the purposes of this demo, we are average users not holding SRM tokens to benefit from reduced fees.

Thus the takers fees are 0.22% on the amount traded (we are here taker ) – We will therefore receive 622,570 x 0.9978 USDT (roughly 622,570 – 622,570 x 0.0022) or 621.20 USDT against 1 ETH , to which are added the transaction fees Solana negligible… (of the order of a few hundredths of a cent of $). It is also possible to calculate the cost if you had done the TX with 1000 SRM in your wallet (0.18%)