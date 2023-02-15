Rightfulshare Launches ‘First Unconditional’ Crypto UBI in South Africa

• Rightfulshare, an income equality advocacy movement, recently launched the “first unconditional” crypto universal basic income (UBI) transfer to a local entrepreneur in South Africa.

• The launch is seen as a pioneering step for fairer income access and provides resources and Web3 solutions to the people of South Africa.

• Beneficiaries will receive the crypto UBI every month for one year, as well as access to mentoring and learning opportunities from business development to Web3 education.

Rightfulshare Launches First Crypto Universal Basic Income

Rightfulshare, an income equality advocacy movement, recently said it has launched what it describes as the “first unconditional” crypto universal basic income (UBI) transfer to a local entrepreneur residing in South Africa. According to the movement’s Jan. 31 press release, selected beneficiaries will receive the crypto UBI “in Gooddollar to use as they choose” each month for one year.

Fairer Income Access

The launch has been described as “a pioneering step for fairer income access,” providing both resources and Web3 solutions to a small town in the country. Founder of Rightfulshare Karen Jooste claimed that not only does this expand possibilities for unemployed South Africans but also nurtures their entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to receiving the crypto UBI each month for one year, beneficiaries “will also have access to mentoring and learning opportunities” ranging from business development to Web3 education.

Replicating Project In Metaverse

To help those outside South Africa gain a better understanding of Rightfulshare’s project, it is currently being replicated in the metaverse. This will allow users from anywhere around the world with internet access get an insight into how this project works and how it can be beneficial in other parts of the world too.

Advocates For Equality

The mission of Rightfulshare is rooted in advocating for equality by utilizing digital tools such as blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Gooddollar in order to achieve these goals on a global scale. By providing people with basic incomes through these digital transfers, poverty can be alleviated on an unprecedented level while also encouraging entrepreneurship throughout disadvantaged communities all around the world where jobs are scarce or non-existent at all.

Conclusion

Rightfulshare’s launch of its first unconditional crypto UBI transfer marks an important milestone not just for South Africa but also worldwide when it comes to fighting poverty with innovative solutions like blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Gooddollar which provide real benefits directly into people’s pockets on a consistent basis without any strings attached or conditions needing met before those funds are received by recipients who need them most desperately – giving them more freedom than ever before while simultaneously encouraging economic growth within these communities through self-empowerment initiatives like this which could potentially benefit millions if adopted fully worldwide